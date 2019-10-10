Marcus E. Whitelock (1981 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcus E. Whitelock.
Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HEBRON - Marcus Edward Whitelock died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home. Born August 3, 1981, he was the son of Ronald "Ronnie" Whitelock and Ruth Walker; and the late Linda Faye Whitelock.
He graduated from Mardela High School in 1999.
He is survived by his fiancé, April Abbott; his three children, Carly, Dalton and Sadie; a sister, Melissa Naggy; a brother, Gary Naggy; grandparents, Marcus and Peggy Hawkins, and Shirley Jackson; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Mardela Memorial Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
funeral home direction icon