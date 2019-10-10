HEBRON - Marcus Edward Whitelock died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home. Born August 3, 1981, he was the son of Ronald "Ronnie" Whitelock and Ruth Walker; and the late Linda Faye Whitelock.
He graduated from Mardela High School in 1999.
He is survived by his fiancé, April Abbott; his three children, Carly, Dalton and Sadie; a sister, Melissa Naggy; a brother, Gary Naggy; grandparents, Marcus and Peggy Hawkins, and Shirley Jackson; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Mardela Memorial Cemetery.
