Mardella G.

Lawrence, 84

MARDELA SPRINGS - Mardella "Mardy" Gertrude Lawrence died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Born in Worcester County, she was a daughter of the late Tandy Hillary Bolen and Beatrice Ellen Carmean Bolen.

She retired as a nurse's aide after working many years at Massey's Assisted Living in Delmar and the Salisbury Nursing Home.

She is survived by her husband, Norvel Lee Lawrence; a daughter, Sylvia Lee Bullion; a son, Levin John Hitchens Jr.; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, Samuel Thomas Layfield, Richard Wayne Layfield and Royce William Layfield; her brothers, Howard Richard Bolen, Preston Wayne Bolen and Victor Eugene Bolen; and sisters, Rosalie Virginia Brittingham and Gladys Marie Bolen.

Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







