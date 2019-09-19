SALISBURY - Margaret "Peggy" A. Hickman died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William Phillips Morris and Virginia Disharoon Morris.
She worked as a manager at the Colonial Store for 26 years, and for Meatland for three years. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and the Mar-Zion Homemakers Club.
She is survived by two daughters, Jo Anne Banks-Miffleton and Terry L. Bailey; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a niece. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Hickman; and a brother, William Russell Morris.
A private family service was held.
Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 19, 2019