SALISBURY - Margaret Anne Toadvine died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her home in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Luther Alfred Toadvine and Lottie Adkins Toadvine Wimbrow.

She received a bachelor's degree from the former Salisbury State Teachers College, then learned Accounting at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. She worked as a Certified Public Accountant, retiring as a partner for Wigglesworth, Layton & Moyers. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Fruitland and the Quota Club of Salisbury.

She is survived by several cousins, Leah Toadvine Rayne, Ralph J. Adkins, Robert T. Adkins and Raymond F. Adkins of Parsonsburg.

A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Fruitland. Interment was at the church cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



