Margaret A. Toadvine

Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Johns United Methodist Church
Fruitland, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Johns United Methodist Church
Fruitland, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Margaret Anne Toadvine died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her home in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Luther Alfred Toadvine and Lottie Adkins Toadvine Wimbrow.
She received a bachelor's degree from the former Salisbury State Teachers College, then learned Accounting at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. She worked as a Certified Public Accountant, retiring as a partner for Wigglesworth, Layton & Moyers. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Fruitland and the Quota Club of Salisbury.
She is survived by several cousins, Leah Toadvine Rayne, Ralph J. Adkins, Robert T. Adkins and Raymond F. Adkins of Parsonsburg.
A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Fruitland. Interment was at the church cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 2, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
