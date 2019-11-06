Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hinman Funeral Home 11673 Somerset Ave Princess Anne , MD 21853 (410)-651-0990 Send Flowers Obituary



Margaret Ann was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 2, 1922. She was the daughter of William Thurman Simpkins and Mabel Backus Simpkins, and sister to Major Martha A Simpkins and Roger W. Simpkins.

She married her beloved husband Thomas A. Larsen in 1946. He predeceased her in 2005.

Margaret Ann was a 1939 graduate of Washington High School. She graduated from Paynter's Business College in 1940 and from Western Maryland College in 1949. She pursued post graduate study at the University of Maryland, Salisbury State Teacher's College and George Washington University. She was a Beta member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Margaret Ann was a

For nearly thirty years, Margaret Ann taught elementary school in the Maryland Public School System, including positions in Somerset, Caroline, and Kent Counties. She retired in 1981 and was a member of both the Somerset and Kent County Retired Teachers Associations.

Margaret Ann was very active in her community. She was a lifelong member of Asbury Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon. She was a charter and life member of the Somerset County Historical Society, and served on the board of the Somerset County Historical Trust. She was a member of the Lower Eastern Shore Tri County Bird Club. Margaret Ann was a longtime member of the Somerset County Garden Club, winning many awards for her prize daffodils. She became a judge for the American Daffodil Society in 1981. She was a member of Nanticoke Chapter #2034 of the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as secretary.

Margaret Ann was a charter member of the Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary and served as treasurer for many years.

Margaret Ann is survived by her sons, Thomas A. Larsen, Jr., and William L. Larsen; and her grandchildren, Coleman Larsen, Kelsey Leuchars, Kendall Larsen, and Jared Larsen. She is also survived by nephews, Roger Simpkins, Jr. and Ronald Ayer; and nieces Sarah Simpkins, Melanie Ayer, and Andrea Ayer.

Margaret Ann's family plans to hold a graveside memorial service at Asbury Methodist Church at a future date and time that will be announced. Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne, Md.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Company.



