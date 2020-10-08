Margaret Boubas, 99

SEAFORD - Margaret Boubas died at Lofland Park Center in Seaford on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Angeliki Litras.

She is survived by her sons, Pete Bubas of Fort Myers, Fla., and Alex Bubas of Seaford; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerasimos "Jerry" Boubas; three brothers; and a sister.

A visitation was held Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A graveside service followed at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.







