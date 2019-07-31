Margaret "Peggy" Catherine Munion passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Maryland.

Peggy was born on April 11, 1938 in Baltimore to the late Louis A. Reed and Olive F. Ridgeway Reed, and grew up in Landsdowne along with two brothers and three sisters. On May 29, 1955, she married Joseph Walter Munion of Baltimore and together they brought six children into the world. They are: Joseph W. Munion, Jr., Dawn A. Munion, Patti A Munion, Robin L. Munion, Michael L. Munion, and John B. Munion. She is survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her daughter, Robin.

Peggy and Joe spent their retirement years living with their son Michael in Wingate, Maryland, where Peggy actively pursued her hobbies of crafting, gardening, cooking, and shopping.

A private service of remembrance for family will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A.



