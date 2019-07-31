Margaret Catherine "Peggy" Munion (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Catherine "Peggy" Munion.
Service Information
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD
21613
(410)-228-4727
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret "Peggy" Catherine Munion passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Maryland.
Peggy was born on April 11, 1938 in Baltimore to the late Louis A. Reed and Olive F. Ridgeway Reed, and grew up in Landsdowne along with two brothers and three sisters. On May 29, 1955, she married Joseph Walter Munion of Baltimore and together they brought six children into the world. They are: Joseph W. Munion, Jr., Dawn A. Munion, Patti A Munion, Robin L. Munion, Michael L. Munion, and John B. Munion. She is survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her daughter, Robin.
Peggy and Joe spent their retirement years living with their son Michael in Wingate, Maryland, where Peggy actively pursued her hobbies of crafting, gardening, cooking, and shopping.
A private service of remembrance for family will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.