Graveside service 10:00 AM East New Market Cemetery

Mardela Springs - Margaret Condon Campbell passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on July 31, 1921 and was a daughter of the late John Robert Condon and Gladys Watkins Condon McCollister. She was married to the late Samuel Wheeler and later to the late C. William Campbell.

Mrs. Campbell attended schools in Cambridge. She worked as a sales lady for Henry Devos Jewelers, Cartons and Richardson Style Shop. She enjoyed music, reading, puzzles, traveling and cooking. Mrs. Campbell was a member of AARP #1276, Riverton U.M. Church and Westside Historical Society.

She is survived by two sisters, Joyce Condon Jones of Church Creek, and Sara Lee Condon Fields and husband Jim of Arizona; a sister in law, Judy Condon of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews. Beside her parents and her husband, Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by a brother, William H. Condon; a sister, Georgia Rossi; and a brother in law, Allen C. Rossi.

A graveside service was held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10 am at East New Market Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, c/o Denise Shockley, Schoolhouse Lane, Mardela Springs, MD 21837. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





