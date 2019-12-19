Margaret E. Adkins (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
ALLEN - Margaret Elizabeth Adkins died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Ruth Powell.
She spent her entire life raising her children, and was a seamstress and quilt maker.
She is survived by her eight children, Howard Adkins Jr., Ray Adkins, Penny Cullen, Linda Burnell, Kim Threet, Anna Insley, Hunter Adkins and Sean Adkins; 24 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Howard Milton Adkins Sr.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial was at Allen Methodist Church Cemetery in Allen.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 19, 2019
