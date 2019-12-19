ALLEN - Margaret Elizabeth Adkins died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Ruth Powell.
She spent her entire life raising her children, and was a seamstress and quilt maker.
She is survived by her eight children, Howard Adkins Jr., Ray Adkins, Penny Cullen, Linda Burnell, Kim Threet, Anna Insley, Hunter Adkins and Sean Adkins; 24 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Howard Milton Adkins Sr.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial was at Allen Methodist Church Cemetery in Allen.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 19, 2019