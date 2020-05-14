SALISBURY - Margaret F. "Peggy" Jones died at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by caregivers and friends. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.
She had a long career at the New York Telephone Co. and relocated to Salisbury in 1988 from North Bellmore, N.Y., after her husband accepted a transfer with Grumman Corp.
She is survived by her sons, William Jones of Huntington, N.Y., and Kevin Jones; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Edward C. Jones.
An internment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Homes in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.