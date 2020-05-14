Margaret F. Jones
SALISBURY - Margaret F. "Peggy" Jones died at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by caregivers and friends. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.
She had a long career at the New York Telephone Co. and relocated to Salisbury in 1988 from North Bellmore, N.Y., after her husband accepted a transfer with Grumman Corp.
She is survived by her sons, William Jones of Huntington, N.Y., and Kevin Jones; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Edward C. Jones.
An internment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Homes in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Hurlock Veteran's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
