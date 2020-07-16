Margaret H. Davis, 100

SALISBURY - Margaret Haddock Davis died Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in Onancock, she was the daughter of the late Smiley Benjamin Haddock and Jennie Foskey Haddock.

She served as a Personnel Manager and Sales Associate for many years with Montgomery Ward. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her two daughters, Gaylon Polin of Salisbury and Elaine Vincent of Seaford; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Cleveland Davis; and siblings, Virginia Smith, Charles Haddock, Katherine Howie and Nancy Wood.

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Wango Cemetery in Wango. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







