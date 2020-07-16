1/
Margaret Haddock Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret H. Davis, 100
SALISBURY - Margaret Haddock Davis died Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in Onancock, she was the daughter of the late Smiley Benjamin Haddock and Jennie Foskey Haddock.
She served as a Personnel Manager and Sales Associate for many years with Montgomery Ward. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Gaylon Polin of Salisbury and Elaine Vincent of Seaford; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Cleveland Davis; and siblings, Virginia Smith, Charles Haddock, Katherine Howie and Nancy Wood.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Wango Cemetery in Wango. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wango Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved