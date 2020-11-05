Margaret L. Griffith, 86

SALISBURY - Margaret "Peggy" L. Griffith died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Chester M. Davis and Pauline E. Davis.

She worked many years at Hess Apparel and later at Pepsi Bottling Co.

She is survived by three children, Jennifer Frieman, Jeff Phillips and Jay Phillips; a grandson; two brothers, Chester Davis and Jerry Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.







