Margaret Odell Jarrett

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
West Side Community Center
Bivalve, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Margaret Odell Jarrett died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Wicomico Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Atlas and Ruth Clary.
A longtime resident of Bivalve, she taught Sunday School for many years, while serving on numerous church boards and committees.
She is survived by a brother, Walter Clary; children, Barbara Bohler, James Jarrett Jr., Diann Graham; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Jarrett Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the West Side Community Center in Bivalve. Arrangements in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 30, 2020
