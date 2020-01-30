SALISBURY - Margaret Odell Jarrett died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Wicomico Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Atlas and Ruth Clary.

A longtime resident of Bivalve, she taught Sunday School for many years, while serving on numerous church boards and committees.

She is survived by a brother, Walter Clary; children, Barbara Bohler, James Jarrett Jr., Diann Graham; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Jarrett Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the West Side Community Center in Bivalve. Arrangements in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



