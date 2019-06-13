SHARPTOWN - Margaret Magers "Peg" Rider died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home. Born in Hynson, Md., she was the daughter of the late William Clarence and Bertha Andrews Magers of Hurlock.

She attended the First Baptist Church in Hurlock in her young adult years. She and her husband farmed the Margaret M. Rider Farm for over 60 years. She was a 1935 graduate of Hurlock High School, and a member of the Double Mills Homemakers Club. She was a charter member of the Westside Historical Society and helped with the restoration of the Barren Creek Presbyterian Church in Mardela Springs. She was an avid collector of vintage clothing ranging from 1865 to the present time and often modeled the clothes.

She is survived by her lifetime friend, Herman J. Fletcher; and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Homer J. Rider, died in 1994. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Edna Louise Magers, Lorraine Magers Wheatley Rhodes and Martha Magers Warren Satterfield.

A funeral service was held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Firemen's Cemetery in Sharptown.



