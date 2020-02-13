Margaret Sessoms

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
SALISBURY - Margaret Louise Winder Sessoms died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her residence. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Abel Winder and Clara Reba Winder.
She was a member of St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, where she served as an usher and as a member of the Floral Club and several other committees. Prior to retiring, she worked for the families of John and Martha Graham, and Catherine Ent. She was also a salesperson at Benjamin's.
She is survived by a son, Sidney C. Sessoms Jr.; two daughters, Shirley Winder and Cynthia Creighton; a sister, Judy Winder; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney C. Sessoms Sr.; two sons, Albert Bateman and Leo Bateman; two sisters, Grace Johnson and Mary "Baby Sis" Townsend; and a brother, Charles Winder.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury. Interment followed at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 13, 2020
