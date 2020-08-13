Margaret Steininger, 95

SALISBURY - Margaret Steininger died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Malone, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ethel Clark.

She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and cooking for her family.

She is survived by daughters, Susan Thompson, Linda Steininger, Judy Randall, Rose Cook and Betty Steininger; a son, George Steininger; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Steininger; a sister; and four brothers.

A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store