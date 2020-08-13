1/
Margaret Steininger
Margaret Steininger, 95
SALISBURY - Margaret Steininger died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Malone, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ethel Clark.
She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and cooking for her family.
She is survived by daughters, Susan Thompson, Linda Steininger, Judy Randall, Rose Cook and Betty Steininger; a son, George Steininger; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Steininger; a sister; and four brothers.
A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
