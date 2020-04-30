SALISBURY - Margaret "Peggy" Truitt White died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Grace Perry Truitt.

She graduated from Wicomico High School and went on to work for C&P Telephone Co. and Dannemans Fabric Store. She was an excellent seamstress.

She is survived by her daughter, Penney Rae Hill of Salisbury; two grandsons; a step-grandson; five great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jackson "Jack" Purnell White; three sisters, Mary Rosa Lee Wootten, Grace Truitt Mihalik and Martha Rae Simpson; and a step-grandson.

A private family graveside service will be held in White Family Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



