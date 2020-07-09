Maria Elva Heath, 68

SALISBURY - Maria Elva Heath died Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Francisco Garza and Juliana Salinas Garza.

She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury and a supporter of Women Supporting Women. She worked in retail sales for over 20 years, and last worked at Boscov's.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael Douglas Heath; three daughters, Sheri Michelle Gibson of Salisbury, Juliana Mary Heath of Delmar and Sarah Jean Heath of Lewes; a son, Andrew Michael Heath of Delmar; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Olga Madigan and Nita Anschutz, both of Overland Park, Kan., and Rachel Welliver of Mission, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Francisco Garza and Iabil Garza.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. There will be a visitation on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be private at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.







