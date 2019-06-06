Maria G. Grover

Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Alban's Episcopal Church
Salisbury, MD
SALISBURY - Maria Grover died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born in Mexico, she was the daughter of Rosa Grover and sister of Jose Grover, both deceased. She is survived by her sister, Frances Deutsch of League City, Texas; and nephew, Zachary Deutsch of Dallas, Texas.
A quadriplegic since 1982, she exemplified the spirit of courage, creativity and kindness in a very complex world.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Salisbury at 1 p.m. Interment will be at St. Alban's columbarium.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 6, 2019
