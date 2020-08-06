Maria Perez

de Carey, 86

SILOAM - Maria "Nina" Avelina Fernandez Yebra Estrabiz Perez de Carey died at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury with her family by her side. Born in Madrid, Spain, she was the only child of the late Adolfo Fernandez Estrabiz and Ines Yebra Perez.

She received an associate's degree in Secretarial Studies in 1987 from Wor-Wic Community College. She worked for Bell Atlantic, Peninsula General Hospital, Holly Center and the city of Fruitland. Her entrepreneurial spirit led to success in ceramics, Nina's Dog Grooming and American Carpet Warehouse.

She is survived by a stepdaughter, Patricia Mercuro of Florida; her son, Norris Paul Carey Jr. of Salisbury; a daughter, Maria Luisa Carey of Eden; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norris P Carey Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be at a future date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







