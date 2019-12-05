Maria Rose Raffaele (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
535 Riverside Drive
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Maria Rose Raffaele died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines. Born in Coney Island, N.Y., her parents were the late Natale and Louis Esposito.
She was a bank manager with Independence Savings Bank in Brooklyn, N.Y, retiring after more than 20 years. She retired to Salisbury.
She is survived by her children, Bridget Bellia, John Raffaele and Louise Frontera; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Felicia Davino. She was married for 61 years to the late Dominick Raymond Raffaele.
A Funeral Mass was said Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 5, 2019
