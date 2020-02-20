SALISBURY - Marian Louise Nichols Parker died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Sterling Care Harbor Point in Salisbury. Born in Quantico, she was the daughter of the late Leroy H. Nichols Sr. and Louise Fields Nichols Edmundson.

She was a 1956 graduate of the former Salisbury Colored High School. She received a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Bowie State Teachers College in 1960. She taught in Grasonville, Md., and later at Fruitland Primary School, before retiring from North Salisbury Elementary School in 1994. She was a lifelong active member of St. Paul AME Zion Church in Salisbury, where was a former church treasurer. She was a member of the Wicomico Retired Teachers Association.

She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Lee Parker; and her daughter, Melissa Parker.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Paul AME Zion Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



