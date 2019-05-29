Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian "Chrissy" Sneade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Marian "Chrissy" Sneade went home to the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Salisbury Nursing Home. Marian "Chrissy" was the daughter of the late Emory Nelson and Ethel Nelson of Crisfield born on Dec. 17, 1956. She was a hard worker in the crab and seafood business most of her life. She also owned her cleaning business. She was a genuine mother, grandmother and friend to many.

Marian "Chrissy" is survived by three children, David Matt Sneade and his wife April Sneade both of Crisfield, Mark Sneade of Crisfield and Kristen Sneade Carmean and husband Jeremy Carmean of Cape Canaveral, Fla. She also is survived by one brother, Bill "Dumplin" Nelson of Crisfield; seven grandchildren, Mark Holthaus, Matt Sneade, Jr., Mariah Sneade, Jayden Riefler, Canaan Sneade, Hayley Carmean and Abel Carmean; one great-granddaughter, Malaya Holthaus; also several cousins, and an aunt.

A memorial service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Crisfield on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 2 p.m.





CRISFIELD - Marian "Chrissy" Sneade went home to the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Salisbury Nursing Home. Marian "Chrissy" was the daughter of the late Emory Nelson and Ethel Nelson of Crisfield born on Dec. 17, 1956. She was a hard worker in the crab and seafood business most of her life. She also owned her cleaning business. She was a genuine mother, grandmother and friend to many.Marian "Chrissy" is survived by three children, David Matt Sneade and his wife April Sneade both of Crisfield, Mark Sneade of Crisfield and Kristen Sneade Carmean and husband Jeremy Carmean of Cape Canaveral, Fla. She also is survived by one brother, Bill "Dumplin" Nelson of Crisfield; seven grandchildren, Mark Holthaus, Matt Sneade, Jr., Mariah Sneade, Jayden Riefler, Canaan Sneade, Hayley Carmean and Abel Carmean; one great-granddaughter, Malaya Holthaus; also several cousins, and an aunt.A memorial service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Crisfield on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. Published in NewsZapMD on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close