Marian T. Wood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EASTON - Marian T. Wood died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 with her girls by her side.
She was the daughter of the late Charles G. Travers Jr. and Ione Creighton Travers of Fishing Creek. Mom was born on April 17, 1931 in Fishing Creek and upon completing high school she entered the McQueen Gibbs School of nursing where she graduated and started her nursing career in 1951. Mom was a very dedicated thoughtful nurse who took pride in the Nightingale Pledge. The second half of mom's career was devoted to mental health at the Eastern Shore State Hospital.
On April 24, 1956 she married the love of her life, H. Paul Wood, who passed in 1988.
Leaving behind are two daughters, Lori Morris (Keith) and Jennifer Shortall (Billy) Both from Trappe; two special grandchildren who she held near and dear to her heart, Oliver "Bill" Shortall from Los Angeles, Calif. and Shelby Morris from St. Michaels. A very dear sister, Dotty Elzey (Bud), Cambridge; a special niece, Sophie Shockley (Gary) of Hurlock; nephews, Bill Elzey and Gene Travers Jr., both from Cambridge and Ricky Lednum of Washington state; and a great niece, Missy Ewing. In addition, sister-in-law, Donna Shortall (Ron) of Easton, nieces, Dawn Gwinn and Jan McMichael of Easton and nephew, Ron Shortall.
Mom was preceded in death by siblings: Augusta Lednum (Clark), Eugene Travers (Helen) and nephew, Eddie Laird.
Mom's favorite things to do were shop, beach, tend to her flowers and go to church.
We should all live by mom's favorite quote "IT IS WHAT IT IS".
A service was held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton.
For condolences and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 17, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
L. Jo Ann Potter
June 16, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved