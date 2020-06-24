EASTON - Marian T. Wood died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 with her girls by her side.
She was the daughter of the late Charles G. Travers Jr. and Ione Creighton Travers of Fishing Creek. Mom was born on April 17, 1931 in Fishing Creek and upon completing high school she entered the McQueen Gibbs School of nursing where she graduated and started her nursing career in 1951. Mom was a very dedicated thoughtful nurse who took pride in the Nightingale Pledge. The second half of mom's career was devoted to mental health at the Eastern Shore State Hospital.
On April 24, 1956 she married the love of her life, H. Paul Wood, who passed in 1988.
Leaving behind are two daughters, Lori Morris (Keith) and Jennifer Shortall (Billy) Both from Trappe; two special grandchildren who she held near and dear to her heart, Oliver "Bill" Shortall from Los Angeles, Calif. and Shelby Morris from St. Michaels. A very dear sister, Dotty Elzey (Bud), Cambridge; a special niece, Sophie Shockley (Gary) of Hurlock; nephews, Bill Elzey and Gene Travers Jr., both from Cambridge and Ricky Lednum of Washington state; and a great niece, Missy Ewing. In addition, sister-in-law, Donna Shortall (Ron) of Easton, nieces, Dawn Gwinn and Jan McMichael of Easton and nephew, Ron Shortall.
Mom was preceded in death by siblings: Augusta Lednum (Clark), Eugene Travers (Helen) and nephew, Eddie Laird.
Mom's favorite things to do were shop, beach, tend to her flowers and go to church.
We should all live by mom's favorite quote "IT IS WHAT IT IS".
A service was held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton.
For condolences and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
She was the daughter of the late Charles G. Travers Jr. and Ione Creighton Travers of Fishing Creek. Mom was born on April 17, 1931 in Fishing Creek and upon completing high school she entered the McQueen Gibbs School of nursing where she graduated and started her nursing career in 1951. Mom was a very dedicated thoughtful nurse who took pride in the Nightingale Pledge. The second half of mom's career was devoted to mental health at the Eastern Shore State Hospital.
On April 24, 1956 she married the love of her life, H. Paul Wood, who passed in 1988.
Leaving behind are two daughters, Lori Morris (Keith) and Jennifer Shortall (Billy) Both from Trappe; two special grandchildren who she held near and dear to her heart, Oliver "Bill" Shortall from Los Angeles, Calif. and Shelby Morris from St. Michaels. A very dear sister, Dotty Elzey (Bud), Cambridge; a special niece, Sophie Shockley (Gary) of Hurlock; nephews, Bill Elzey and Gene Travers Jr., both from Cambridge and Ricky Lednum of Washington state; and a great niece, Missy Ewing. In addition, sister-in-law, Donna Shortall (Ron) of Easton, nieces, Dawn Gwinn and Jan McMichael of Easton and nephew, Ron Shortall.
Mom was preceded in death by siblings: Augusta Lednum (Clark), Eugene Travers (Helen) and nephew, Eddie Laird.
Mom's favorite things to do were shop, beach, tend to her flowers and go to church.
We should all live by mom's favorite quote "IT IS WHAT IT IS".
A service was held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton.
For condolences and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 24, 2020.