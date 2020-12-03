Marianne H. Chapin, 74

SALISBURY - Marianne Hoover Chapin died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Born in Plymouth, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Floyd Hoover and Violet Hoover.

After spending her early years in Indiana, she was for several years a professed religious in Indiana and then Minnesota. Returning to Indiana, Marianne earned her master's degree in mathematics from Notre Dame. There she met and married her husband Edward William Chapin, Jr. They returned to her husband's native Maryland shortly thereafter, living in Princess Anne, then Hebron, and later Salisbury.

An early computer enthusiast, Marianne worked at UMES during the introduction of computing into the research and grants office and introduced computer classes to elementary school students in the early eighties. For many years she taught math and computing courses in schools in the Salisbury area, including St Francis De Sales and Parkside.

Marianne also provided leadership for the founding of the lay Carmelite community in Salisbury (and later in Ocean Pines). For many years she was a member of the St Francis de Sales choir.

She is survived by her husband, Edward William Chapin, Jr., her brother John Hoover and his family, and also her children Abigail, Jonathan, and Benjamin.

A service were held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. St. Francis de Sales Church, 535 Riverside Dr, Salisbury, MD 21801.







