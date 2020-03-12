SALISBURY - Marie Ida Jenkins died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. Her parents were the late Alexander and Cleona Watson.

She graduated from Washington High School in 1972 and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She served in the U.S. Army Reserve, 63rd Military Police Unit and the 400th Military Police Unit. She completed an active duty tour for Iraq Freedom Tour and retired from the reserves as a Staff Sergeant with 24 years of service. She also retired from Perdue Farms in Salisbury after 27 years in 2006. She was currently employed as a Correctional Officer with the Wicomico County Detention Center. She attended the Lord Jesus Christ of Apostolic Faith in Pocomoke City.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jenkins of Laurel, Md.; and aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Cleona Watson.

A funeral service was held Friday, March 6, 2020, at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Internment was at Spring Hill Memorial Garden in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.



