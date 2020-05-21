SALISBBURY â€" Marie Juliette Milien died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Haiti, she was the daughter of the late Emile Milien and Christiane Remy. She came to the United States in 2011.

She is survived by a son, Leolex Jean of Boston.

A private interment will take place at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





