CRISFIELD â€" Marilee Reese Saunders of Crisfield and formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
Born in Crisfield on Nov. 7, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Ewing and Agnes Nock Reese. Her husband, Charles Leonard Saunders preceded her in death on March 30, 1999.
She was a graduate of Crisfield High School and worked as a Bank Teller. She was an active member of Haygood Memorial Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, Va. where she was a choir member for many years.
Marilee enjoyed painting, quilting, and sewing crafts. She also enjoyed playing the piano.
She is survived by her children, Donna Saunders Workman of Weatherford, Texas and James Stuart Saunders of Simsbury, Conn.; grandchildren, Valerie Wolf of Weatherford, Texas and Jennifer Jacobson and husband Bruce of Simsbury, Conn.; and great-grandchildren, Alysa Arnett of Perrin, Texas, Aiden Wolf of Tolar, Texas, Cage Wolf of Tolar, Texas, Bryce Null, USMC stationed in Hawaii, and Brody Null of Simsbury, Conn.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harvey, Bernard, and Rev. Percy Reese; and sisters, Mary Gay Adkins, Marilyn Atkins, and Mary Theresa Clark.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home at 2 p.m. where a viewing was one hour prior to the service. Rev. Stephen S. Willing officiated and interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
Arrangements are in the care Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Born in Crisfield on Nov. 7, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Ewing and Agnes Nock Reese. Her husband, Charles Leonard Saunders preceded her in death on March 30, 1999.
She was a graduate of Crisfield High School and worked as a Bank Teller. She was an active member of Haygood Memorial Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, Va. where she was a choir member for many years.
Marilee enjoyed painting, quilting, and sewing crafts. She also enjoyed playing the piano.
She is survived by her children, Donna Saunders Workman of Weatherford, Texas and James Stuart Saunders of Simsbury, Conn.; grandchildren, Valerie Wolf of Weatherford, Texas and Jennifer Jacobson and husband Bruce of Simsbury, Conn.; and great-grandchildren, Alysa Arnett of Perrin, Texas, Aiden Wolf of Tolar, Texas, Cage Wolf of Tolar, Texas, Bryce Null, USMC stationed in Hawaii, and Brody Null of Simsbury, Conn.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harvey, Bernard, and Rev. Percy Reese; and sisters, Mary Gay Adkins, Marilyn Atkins, and Mary Theresa Clark.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home at 2 p.m. where a viewing was one hour prior to the service. Rev. Stephen S. Willing officiated and interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
Arrangements are in the care Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 10, 2020.