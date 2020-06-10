Marilee Reese Saunders
1925 - 2020
CRISFIELD â€" Marilee Reese Saunders of Crisfield and formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
Born in Crisfield on Nov. 7, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Ewing and Agnes Nock Reese. Her husband, Charles Leonard Saunders preceded her in death on March 30, 1999.
She was a graduate of Crisfield High School and worked as a Bank Teller. She was an active member of Haygood Memorial Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, Va. where she was a choir member for many years.
Marilee enjoyed painting, quilting, and sewing crafts. She also enjoyed playing the piano.
She is survived by her children, Donna Saunders Workman of Weatherford, Texas and James Stuart Saunders of Simsbury, Conn.; grandchildren, Valerie Wolf of Weatherford, Texas and Jennifer Jacobson and husband Bruce of Simsbury, Conn.; and great-grandchildren, Alysa Arnett of Perrin, Texas, Aiden Wolf of Tolar, Texas, Cage Wolf of Tolar, Texas, Bryce Null, USMC stationed in Hawaii, and Brody Null of Simsbury, Conn.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harvey, Bernard, and Rev. Percy Reese; and sisters, Mary Gay Adkins, Marilyn Atkins, and Mary Theresa Clark.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home at 2 p.m. where a viewing was one hour prior to the service. Rev. Stephen S. Willing officiated and interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home at 2 p.m. where a viewing was one hour prior to the service. Rev. Stephen S. Willing officiated and interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
JUN
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 7, 2020
Please allow me to express my deepest
condolences for your loss. I pray that the God of all comfort grant you peace at this time.
June 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
