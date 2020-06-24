Marilyn Jean Oâ€™Neill
Marilyn Jean Oâ€™Neill, of Salisbury, Md., passed away on June 17, 2020, at her home in Cambridge, Md.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Springhill Memory Gardens, located at 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD, 21830. COVID protocols restrict the provision of tents and chairs. Please wear a mask, bring your own portable chair and comply with distancing. Arrangements by Holloway Funeral Home.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
