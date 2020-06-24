Marilyn Jean Oâ€™Neill, of Salisbury, Md., passed away on June 17, 2020, at her home in Cambridge, Md.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Springhill Memory Gardens, located at 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD, 21830. COVID protocols restrict the provision of tents and chairs. Please wear a mask, bring your own portable chair and comply with distancing. Arrangements by Holloway Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 24, 2020.