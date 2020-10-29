1/
Marilyn Venetta Marshall
Marilyn V. Marshall, 77
SALISBURY - Marilyn Venetta Marshall died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after a fight with pancreatic cancer. Growing up in St. Mary's County, her parents were the late Hall and Mary Venetta.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Wayne; her sons, Mark and Jonathan, both of Salisbury; seven grandchildren; many great grandchildren; her siblings; Betty of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Elaine of Eldersburg, Md., Cathy of Hagerstown, Md., Doris of Cecilton, Md., and Tom of Hagerstown, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 30, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m., at Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She donated her body to the Maryland Board of Anatomy.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
30
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
