Marilyn V. Marshall, 77

SALISBURY - Marilyn Venetta Marshall died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after a fight with pancreatic cancer. Growing up in St. Mary's County, her parents were the late Hall and Mary Venetta.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Wayne; her sons, Mark and Jonathan, both of Salisbury; seven grandchildren; many great grandchildren; her siblings; Betty of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Elaine of Eldersburg, Md., Cathy of Hagerstown, Md., Doris of Cecilton, Md., and Tom of Hagerstown, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 30, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m., at Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She donated her body to the Maryland Board of Anatomy.







