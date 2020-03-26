Marion "Hoss" Ennis (1924 - 2020)
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Obituary
SALISBURY - Marion J. "Hoss" Ennis died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late William A. Ennis and Dora Holloway Ennis.
After graduating in 1941 from Wicomico High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Shannon in the Pacific Theater in World War II. A 2nd Class Pharmacist's Mate, he participated in the Iwo Jima and Okinawa campaigns. Returning home, he worked as a sales manager at the family business, J. I. Wells Co., until the business was sold in 1972. He was a charter member of Quantico Road Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 72 year, Druscilla Wells Ennis; four children, Cindy Bennett, Jim Ennis, David Ennis and Norma Morris; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five siblings, William Ennis, Lillian Perry, Olive Phillips, Helen Windsor and Anna DeVage.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 26, 2020
