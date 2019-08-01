Marion J. Fritch

Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
2812 Old Ocean City Road
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Marion Jacqueline Fritch died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Salisbury. Born in San Antonio, Texas, her late parents were Brig. Gen. Donald Fritch and Marion Fritch.
She was a lifelong advocate for civil rights, world peace and social action. She had a master's degree from Simmons College of Social Work and worked for more than 40 years as a psychiatric social worker. She worked for conflict resolution and justice through the Peace Alliance of the Eastern shore and NAACP.
She is survived by her three children, Pam South, Dana Simson and John Simson; seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 1, 2019
