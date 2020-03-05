HEBRON - Marion T. Dunn died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, where she had resided for the past several years. Born in New York, she was a daughter of the late Salvatore Santoro and Marion Theresa Haas Santoro.
She worked for more than 30 years as a nurse's aide at Salisbury Nursing & Rehab Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mardela Springs.
She is survived by her children, Jeanette Dotson of Hebron, Michael Dunn of Glen Burnie, Md., and Jessie Sims of Florida; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Filipowitz Jr. of California; a sister, Barbara Fetzer of Washington; and several nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Malcolm Lee Dunn Jr. and Franklin Samuel Dunn.
A graveside service will be held today, March 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., at New Hope Cemetery in Willards. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 5, 2020