HEBRON - Marion T. Dunn died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, where she had resided for the past several years. Born in New York, she was a daughter of the late Salvatore Santoro and Marion Theresa Haas Santoro.

She worked for more than 30 years as a nurse's aide at Salisbury Nursing & Rehab Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mardela Springs.

She is survived by her children, Jeanette Dotson of Hebron, Michael Dunn of Glen Burnie, Md., and Jessie Sims of Florida; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Filipowitz Jr. of California; a sister, Barbara Fetzer of Washington; and several nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Malcolm Lee Dunn Jr. and Franklin Samuel Dunn.

A graveside service will be held today, March 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., at New Hope Cemetery in Willards. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



