SALISBURY - Marion Wilkinson Oakley died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Salisbury. Born in Atlanta, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Everett and Ruth Wilkinson.

She received a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and a master's degree in Guidance Counseling from Trenton State College. She was in education for many years, retiring in 1989.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed entertaining friends in her home.

She is survived by her three children, William Oakley, Jeanne Dwiggins and Wendy Kemmet; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Oakley, in 2009.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church. Her body was donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board.



