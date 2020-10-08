1/
Marjory Jane Clark
Marjory Jane Clark, 97
SALISBURY -- Marjory Jane Clark died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Floyd Shipman and Bertha Gladys Apple Shipman.
She was the Secretary for Immanuel Baptist Church and the Eastern Baptist Association for more than 20 years.
She is survived by her son, George S. Fowler of Salisbury; two grandsons; three great-grandchildren; a stepson, Frank Clark; two stepdaughters, Patty Cain and Abbie Evans; two brothers, Don Shipman and Phil Shipman; and two sisters, Freda Shipman Harmon Morgan and June Grove Shipman Ballentine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Hoel F. Fowler; her second husband, William F. Clark Sr.; a stepson, William "Buster" Clark Jr.; five brothers, Vernon Shipman, Alva Shipman, Jim Shipman, Marvin Shipman and Sidney Shipman; and four sisters, Dorothy Shipman Elton, Ruth Shipman Schoonover, Phyllis Shipman Mock and Betty Shipman Hazlett.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
the Springhill Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
1 entry
October 4, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
