Mark A. Ennis
PRINCESS ANNE - Mark A. Ennis died suddenly Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Beatrice, Neb. Born in Salisbury, 1972, he was the son of William and Sharon White Ennis.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Ames Construction in Lincoln, Neb.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Paige Ennis of Pittsville, Cody Ennis of Salisbury, Casey Ennis of Salisbury, Mark Ennis Jr. of Fruitland and Dylan Ennis of Fruitland, two grandchildren; stepchildren, Adam and Luke McCulley; his brothers, William Scott Ennis of Princess Anne and Shawn P. Ennis of Westover; his paternal grandmother, Kitty Ennis; and his girlfriend Theresa Stege of Beatrice, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Carroll Ennis, and maternal grandmother, Betty White.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 18, 2020
Sharon, So sorry of your loss. Duane called me the other day to teoll me. My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Nancy Stephen s
nancy stephens
Friend
June 17, 2020

Do not stand at my grave and cry
I am not there I did not die

To better times and memories
Otis Campbell
Acquaintance
