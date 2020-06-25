PRINCESS ANNE - Mark A. Ennis died suddenly Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Beatrice, Neb. Born in Salisbury, 1972, he was the son of William and Sharon White Ennis.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Ames Construction in Lincoln, Neb.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Paige Ennis of Pittsville, Cody Ennis of Salisbury, Casey Ennis of Salisbury, Mark Ennis Jr. of Fruitland and Dylan Ennis of Fruitland, two grandchildren; stepchildren, Adam and Luke McCulley; his brothers, William Scott Ennis of Princess Anne and Shawn P. Ennis of Westover; his paternal grandmother, Kitty Ennis; and his girlfriend Theresa Stege of Beatrice, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Carroll Ennis, and maternal grandmother, Betty White.

A funeral service was held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.





