Mark A. Holland, 67
SALISBURY - Mark Alexander Holland died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Paterson, N.J., he was a sone of the late John Vincent and Aileen Hinze Holland.
He grew up in Bel Air, Md., and Ramsey, N.J. He received a bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College, a master's degree in Biology from Wake Forest University and a doctorate in Horticulture from Rutgers University. He had a 27-year career at Salisbury University, teaching genetics, molecular biology and plant sciences. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday School and, occasionally, played the organ for Sunday services.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Catherine Goodloe Holland; his siblings, Paul Holland of North Caldwell, N.J., Holly Holland of Mahwah, N.J.; and Elizabeth Ford of St. Charles, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, John Holland; and his sister, Mary Holland Brennan.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.