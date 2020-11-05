1/
Mark A. Holland
Mark A. Holland, 67
SALISBURY - Mark Alexander Holland died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Paterson, N.J., he was a sone of the late John Vincent and Aileen Hinze Holland.
He grew up in Bel Air, Md., and Ramsey, N.J. He received a bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College, a master's degree in Biology from Wake Forest University and a doctorate in Horticulture from Rutgers University. He had a 27-year career at Salisbury University, teaching genetics, molecular biology and plant sciences. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday School and, occasionally, played the organ for Sunday services.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Catherine Goodloe Holland; his siblings, Paul Holland of North Caldwell, N.J., Holly Holland of Mahwah, N.J.; and Elizabeth Ford of St. Charles, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, John Holland; and his sister, Mary Holland Brennan.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
NOV
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
NOV
4
Interment
Parsons Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

November 2, 2020
So sad to hear about Dr. Holland’s passing. Dr. Holland was an amazing teacher, advisor, mentor, and friend. I will always remember his passion for teaching and working with students like me in his lab. He will be so very missed by all who had the privilege of working with and learning from him.
Nicole (Lenihan) Rhoades
Student
November 2, 2020
Dr. Holland was a kind and generous professor and mentor. His positivity and creativity was an inspiration to his students. I am so sorry to hear of his passing, condolences to his dear family and friends.
Jennifer O'Keefe Suttles
Student
November 2, 2020
Mark's Faith family will truly miss him. Mark was a good man, mentor, teacher and friend. There will be a hole in the fabric of our congregation.
Donna Turnamian
Friend
