Mark F. Ange Sr., 68

WILLARDS -- Mark Ford Ange Sr. died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Oscar F. Ange and Mary L. Ange of Baltimore.

He was a custom home builder and sponsored many community outreach programs.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Ange; a daughter, Michele Ange; sons, Mark Ange Jr. and Erik Ange; three grandsons; a sister; Rena Markey; a brother, Brian Ange; and many nieces and nephews A visitation was held Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.







