Marlene F. Purnell

  • "To the family of Marlene foreman. Please accept my sincere..."
  • "You will be missed but your memories will always be here...."
    - Petra Trader
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Richard
  • "I came home on last Friday and heard the news of Marlene..."
    - Petra Trader
Service Information
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-6937
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
528 Booth Street & Delaware Avenue
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
528 Booth Street & Delaware Avenue
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Marlene Foreman Purnell died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Frankford, she was the daughter of the late Elijah Foreman Sr. and Louella Godwin Foreman.
She attended Mount Wesley United Methodist Church in Snow Hill. She worked at Family Dollar in Salisbury as a cashier.
She is survived her husband, Alphonso G. Purnell; a daughter, Tomeka Purnell; two sons, Troy Purnell and Trever Purnell; four sisters, Vivian Purnell, Darlene Jennings, Debra Wise and Sheryl Hickman; two brothers, Ronald Foreman and Gregory Foreman; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Foreman, and two sisters, Linda Custis and Vanessa Foreman.
A funeral service was held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was in Mount Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Snow Hill. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019
