SALISBURY - Marlene Foreman Purnell died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Frankford, she was the daughter of the late Elijah Foreman Sr. and Louella Godwin Foreman.

She attended Mount Wesley United Methodist Church in Snow Hill. She worked at Family Dollar in Salisbury as a cashier.

She is survived her husband, Alphonso G. Purnell; a daughter, Tomeka Purnell; two sons, Troy Purnell and Trever Purnell; four sisters, Vivian Purnell, Darlene Jennings, Debra Wise and Sheryl Hickman; two brothers, Ronald Foreman and Gregory Foreman; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Foreman, and two sisters, Linda Custis and Vanessa Foreman.

A funeral service was held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was in Mount Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Snow Hill. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



