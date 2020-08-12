Marsha Faith Bradshaw Tyler, 69
CRISFIELD - Marsha Faith Bradshaw Tyler, wife of Delmas "Brov" Tyler, Jr. of Crisfield passed away at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home on August 4, 2020.
Raised on Tylerton, Smith Island, Maryland, she was born on December 20, 1950 to the late Julian "Juke" Webster Bradshaw & Norma Ruth Crockett Bradshaw.
Marsha was a graduate of Tangier Combined School and Smithdeal-Massey Business School in Richmond, Va. She was an active member of Somerset Free Methodist Church where she played the piano. Never one to remain idle, Marsha enjoyed many jobs over the years but those that she enjoyed most involved working with children in any capacity. Marsha's gifts for music and cooking brought her much joy which she enjoyed sharing with many people; however, her greatest joy came from caring for and being with her family.
Along with her husband, survivors include son, Jonathan Bradshaw Tyler; grandson, Nathaniel Reese Tyler; brother & sister-in-law, Julian "Jukie" & Anita Bradshaw; all of Crisfield; sister-in-law, Evelyn Tyler of Tylerton; aunt, Deborah Haynie of Salisbury, Md.; uncle & aunt, Stanley "Bud" & Ouida Crockett of Baltimore; uncle & aunt Wes & Fay Bradshaw of Ewell; aunt, Priscilla Bradshaw of Crisfield as well as several other family members and many friends.
Along with her parents she was predeceased by her mother- and father-in-law, Delmas & Meta Tyler; grandparents, Harlan & Nina Crockett and Clyde & Bertha Bradshaw; uncle & aunt, Grover & Teany Charnock; and uncles, Merrill Bradshaw & Milford Bradshaw.
Funeral services were held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. A viewing was held one hour prior to the service and Rev. Jim Evans officiated.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Somerset Free Methodist Church, c/o Becky Corbin, 26739 Old State Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home for the dedicated care given to Marsha.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.
