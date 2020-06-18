Martha A. Thomas
DELMAR - Martha Ann Thomas died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born and raised in Vance County, N.C., she moved to Salisbury in 1954. Her parents were the late Raymond and Martha C. Allen.
She worked in a variety of professions, including, poultry, clothing and pharmaceuticals. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Delmar.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Bare of Delmar; her son, Eddie of Alexandria, Va.; two grandsons; a sister, Alma Thomas; a brother, Bobby Allen; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Alfred G. "Al" Thomas; three siblings, Jerry Allen, John Allen and Dorothy Niblett.
A visitation was held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
June 10, 2020
I worked with Ann at Wheaton Pharmatech some years ago! I remember her as one of the sweetest ladies I had ever met. She always did everything asked of her ! Always with a smile! Heaven has gained another angel!
Linda Justis
