BRIDGEVILLE, DE - Martha Ann Foster passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home.
Born in Easton, Md. on February 25, 1949, she was the daughter of the late James Albert Paul, Sr. and Leora Covey Paul. Mrs. Foster grew up in Dorchester County where she graduated from North Dorchester High School in 1967. In 1969, she began her thirty year career in accounts receivable at Preston Trucking Company where she remained until its closing. Martha then worked for Trinity Transport in Seaford until her retirement in 2015. On June 24, 1983, she married Charles Foster. They made their home in Bridgeville.
In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her beloved husband; Charles, she is survived by two daughters, Jenny Dyes Toomey (Brent) and Stephanie Foster Saunders; four grandchildren, Carter Saunders, Trent Saunders, Mackenzie Toomey and Brianna Toomey; three sisters, Beverly Barnett (Tom), Sylvia McDaniel (Larry), and Barbara Stauffer; one brother, James Albert Paul, Jr. (Lori).
A viewing will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home, 216 N. Main St. Federalsburg, MD on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (due to Covid restriction only 10 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time).
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Union United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Easton.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 24, 2020.