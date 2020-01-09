SALISBURY - Martha Irene Chandler Mitchell died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Wicomico Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident for the past four years. Born in South Boston, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harry H. and Martha Robertson Chandler; and the stepdaughter of the late Elizabeth Mitchell Chandler.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Yeacha Lee Mitchell; and a sister, Dr. Geri Mason.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Wesley Temple United Methodists Church in Salisbury. Interment was in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020