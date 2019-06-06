Martha E. Mitchell

Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
EDEN - Martha Ellen Mitchell died Friday, May 31, 2019. Born March 26, 1948, she was the daughter of the late James Luther Webster and Margaret Phillips Webster.
She is survived by a daughter, Shay Wagner; a stepson, Jeff Mitchell; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Susan Collins; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton James "Jimmy" Mitchell, in 2002; a son, Jay Mitchell; a stepson, Mike Mitchell; four brothers, Buster, Charles, Roger and Douglas Webster; and three sisters, Frances Percifield, Mary Adams and Patti Mobray.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed in Parsons Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 6, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD
