EDEN - Martha Ellen Mitchell died Friday, May 31, 2019. Born March 26, 1948, she was the daughter of the late James Luther Webster and Margaret Phillips Webster.
She is survived by a daughter, Shay Wagner; a stepson, Jeff Mitchell; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Susan Collins; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton James "Jimmy" Mitchell, in 2002; a son, Jay Mitchell; a stepson, Mike Mitchell; four brothers, Buster, Charles, Roger and Douglas Webster; and three sisters, Frances Percifield, Mary Adams and Patti Mobray.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed in Parsons Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 6, 2019