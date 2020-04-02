HEBRON - Martha K. Robinson died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Coastal Hospice By The Lake. Born in Hebron, she was the last of eight children born to the late George W. and Ruth Dickerson Kenny.

She graduated from Hebron High with the Class of 1946. She retired from the Wicomico County Board of Education after 25 years as a bus aide on bus No. 83. She was a member of the Mardela Homemakers Club, Hebron High Reunion Committee, a charter member of the Westside Historical Society, Adkins Historical Society, Wicomico County Farm Bureau and the Mount Pleasant Methodist Church. She volunteered many years for the Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Co. and Wicomico Farm & Home Show.

She is survived by four children, Stanford, Kenny Robinson, Donna Short and Vivian Calder; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Richard Robinson; her siblings, Elizabeth Rayne, Florence Wilson, Charles, Walter, Robert, Richard and Stanley Kenney; and a son, Jeffery Robinson.

Because of mandates set at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Mardela Springs. Internment was held in Mardela Memorial Cemetary. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



