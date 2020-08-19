Martha McGlaughlin Newcomb, 90
GOLDEN HILL - Martha M. Newcomb passed away peacefully at her home early Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020.
Martha and her twin sister Mary were born December 2, 1929 in Andrews to the late Laura Pauline Slacum McGlaughlin and Wilbur McGlaughlin. Wilbur passed away in June of 1930 from pneumonia and Mary Katherine died April 16, 1931.
Martha grew up in Andrews and attended the local schools at Andrews and Lakesville and graduated from Crapo High School Class of 1946. On April 20, 1948 she married J. Russell Newcomb and they made their home on Hip Roof Road. They were blessed with four sons and 58 years of marriage before Russell's passing in 2006.
During the early years Martha had worked at the local sewing factories along with her mother. She helped her husband on the small family farm and eventually took over the bus contract and drove the school bus in the South Dorchester area. For over fifty years she transported children of three generations to school. Miss Martha, as she was fondly referred to, treated the students like they were her own. She was strict and no nonsense while on the bus and always earned the respect of the students. Many of the students in turn looked to her as a mother like figure. Martha retired from driving at age 80.
Throughout her boys school years Martha was active in the PTA. She served in a number of capacities including president. Martha was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and associated WSCS. Martha was a member of the Maryland School Bus Contractors Association and was awarded a lifetime membership.
Martha enjoyed gardening, she and her husband always had a large "truck patch" of vegetables. She would always can tomatoes, put up string beans, lima beans, beets and grape jelly. Every year they planted sweet potatoes and many of the locals looked forward to purchasing some in the fall. She made wonderful sweet potato bread, candid sweet potatoes and of course pies. Every weekend was centered around her family, shopping, visiting and family meals. She was a very devoted wife and mother. Everyone who knew Martha was aware that her sons and family were everything to her. Her sons were very blessed to have her as a mother.
Surviving are her sons, Ronald L. Newcomb and wife Kim, Gary R Newcomb and partner Barbara Collins and Councilman Jay L. Newcomb; granddaughters, Heidi Cohoon and husband Steve, Jodi Schifferer and husband George, Melissa D. Thomas and husband Cody, Emma Blue Newcomb; great-granddaughters, Stella J. Thomas and Maddie R. Thomas; great grandson, Lance Perkins; nieces, Amanda Henry and husband Hanks, Linda Spicer and husband Lin, Debbie McGlaughlin; special friends, Norma Lee Cusick, Audrey Adams, Robin Phillips and Mary Huber along with great nieces, great nephews and a host of others.
Preceding her in death besides her parents, sister and husband is her brother George Guy McGlaughlin, niece Penny Ann Snelling and her son Wilbur Wayne Newcomb.
Her sons want to thank the caregivers who helped their mother during the past few months; friend Carol Rothwell, Laura Johnson, Brenda Rhodes and Minerva "Mine" Nava.
A visitation was held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5 till 7 pm at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A. A graveside funeral service was held Saturday, August 15, 2020 beginning 11 a.m. at Old Trinity Church Cemetery.
Officiating was Pastor Dan Gustafson and Pastor Dave Stewart.
Serving as pallbearers were Steve Cohoon, Cody Thomas, Phoenix "Buzz" Spicer, Mark Phillips, Hanks Henry and Brian Kemp.
Honorary pallbearers were John Huber, Lou Robbins, William "Bill" Barnes, Lin Spicer, Jason Spicer, Scott Henry, Virgil "Sonny" Ruark, Councilman William Nichols and Ronnie Dove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Martha can be made to her church, St. John's UM Church, c/o Doris K. Lewis, 3347 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek, MD 21622 or Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com