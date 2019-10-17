SALISBURY - Martha Smith Trego died at her home on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Born in Perulack, Pa., she was the youngest of ten children of the late Sherman Brooks Smith and Clara Yetter Smith.
She owned a ceramics shop and painted for Donald's Duck Shop and other stores in Ocean City. A lifelong caregiver, she earned her CNA certificate and worked caring for elderly patients.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda "Mandy" C. Trego of Salisbury; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 51 years, Chester Brooks "Sam" Trego; two sisters; and seven brothers.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Dauphin Cemetery in Pennsylvania. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 17, 2019