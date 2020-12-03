1/
Martha Vivian James
Martha V. James, 82
EDEN - Martha Vivian James died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home. Born in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles Peters and Olive Virginia Drew Peters.
She worked as a waitress for over 35 years for the former Johnny's and Sammy's Restaurant, and most recently worked for the Elks and Moose lodges. She was a member of the Parkway Church of God.
She is survived by her three daughters, Margaret "Micki" Rickards of Fruitland, Lori Ann Goble of Millsboro and Deborah Kay Fry of Thompsontown, Pa.; two sons, Jack James Jr. of Salisbury and Charles "Chuck" Wilt of Duncannon, Pa.; several stepchildren and adopted children; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Audrey and Carol Ann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack James; a brother, Gene; and her twin sister, Mary.
The family will conduct private memorial services at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
