LAUREL - Martin Ellis Naugle died Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Seaford Genesis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Harrison Samuel Naugle and Vivian Ellis Naugle.
A 1965 graduate of Delmar High School, he attended the Jefferson School of Commerce in Salisbury. He worked for Delmarva Power from 1967-1970, before joining the Delaware State Police. He retired as a sergeant in 1995, after having served for over 25 years. After retirement, he worked as a Deputy Sheriff for Wicomico County in which some duties included be a Court Security Officer and a Bailiff. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He was a school board member in the Delmar School District and attended All Saints Episcopal Church in Delmar and Nelson's United Methodist Church in Hebron. He also worked as an assistant golf pro at Great Hope in Crisfield and Nassawango Country Club in Snow Hill, and then as the head golf pro at Wood Creek Golf Links in Delmar.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathleen Eaton Naugle; four children, David Naugle of Belair, Md., Gretchen Wallace of Princess Anne, Md., David Kermisch of Hansville, Wash., and Julie Kermisch of Citrus Springs, Fla.; eight grandchildren; a brother, Harry "Bunky" Naugle of Delmar; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A reception will follow the service.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019