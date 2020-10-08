I'm so very sorry for your loss, I will always remember Marty as being strong and vital as he was the last time I saw him.... The loss of a parent is devastating and I feel so much empathy for you all... Mary my heart breaks for you, you've had so much loss to preserve through in life, I pray you quite strength guides you, 56 years is a long long time and I'm so very glad I shared part of that 56 years with the Mueller family ❤, you are all in my thoughts R.I.P. Marty Mueller... tell Joe I said hello a d never forgot him, you guys have an impact that's never forgotten

Jessica Parks

Family