Martin L. Mueller Jr., 74
HEBRON - Martin Louis Mueller, Jr. died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Martin Louis Mueller Sr. and Margaret E. Saffield Milbourne.
He was a master plumber, gas fitter, HVAC mechanic and pipe fitter, having worked for several companies, until retiring in 2008.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary C. Mueller; four children, Micah Mueller, Marnie Meade, Amy Mueller and Courtney Brumbley, all of Salisbury; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy Mueller and Louise Wheeler; a and a brother, Gary Mueller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Mueller; and a grandson.
Services will be private by the family. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.