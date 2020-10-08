1/
Martin Louis Mueller Jr.
Martin L. Mueller Jr., 74
HEBRON - Martin Louis Mueller, Jr. died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Martin Louis Mueller Sr. and Margaret E. Saffield Milbourne.
He was a master plumber, gas fitter, HVAC mechanic and pipe fitter, having worked for several companies, until retiring in 2008.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary C. Mueller; four children, Micah Mueller, Marnie Meade, Amy Mueller and Courtney Brumbley, all of Salisbury; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy Mueller and Louise Wheeler; a and a brother, Gary Mueller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Mueller; and a grandson.
Services will be private by the family. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
October 4, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. If you need anything please reach out. Love you and many hugs and blessings
Donald and Deb Okerblom
Laughing Ladies Sister in Christ
Debra okerblom
October 4, 2020
Mr Martin was a good man,kind and gentle amy I'm praying for you and the family.
Sheryl
Friend
October 3, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss, I will always remember Marty as being strong and vital as he was the last time I saw him.... The loss of a parent is devastating and I feel so much empathy for you all... Mary my heart breaks for you, you've had so much loss to preserve through in life, I pray you quite strength guides you, 56 years is a long long time and I'm so very glad I shared part of that 56 years with the Mueller family ❤, you are all in my thoughts R.I.P. Marty Mueller... tell Joe I said hello a d never forgot him, you guys have an impact that's never forgotten
Jessica Parks
Family
October 2, 2020
So sorry to hear! Praying for your family. Neil Murray.
Neil Murray
Friend
September 30, 2020
I worked with Marty in the mid 80's. You could not meet a nicer man--and i wasn't easy to get along with. He will be missed.
Walt Lewis
Coworker
